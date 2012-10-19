* Grove of gnarled trees dates back to at least the 12th
century
* DNA shows olives all come from same parent plant
By Naomi O'Leary
VATICAN CITY, Oct 19 Olive trees in the
Jerusalem garden revered by Christians as the place where Jesus
Christ prayed before he was crucified have been dated to at
least 900 years old, a study released on Friday showed.
The results of tests on trees in the Garden of Gethsemane
have not settled the question of whether the gnarled trees are
the very same which sheltered Jesus, where the Bible says he
prayed and was later betrayed by Judas, because olive trees can
grow back from roots after being cut down, researchers said.
"We cannot rule out the possibility that there was an
intervention to rejuvenate them when they stopped being
productive or dried out," Chief Researcher Professor Antonio
Cimato said at a presentation of the results in Rome.
"But let me say: plants of greater age than our olives are
not cited in the scientific literature. Our olives are among the
oldest broad-leaved trees in the world," Cimato said.
Carbon dating showed that samples taken from the oldest
part of the trunks of three of the eight trees came from the
years 1092, 1166 and 1198, according to the study by the
National Research Council of Italy Trees and Timber Institute
and academics from five Italian universities.
The other five trees at Gethsemane - which means "oil press"
in Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus - could not be tested
as they are so gnarled that their trunks have become hollowed
out, with only newer growth remaining.
Referred to several times in the New Testament, the grove is
at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, an important
site for the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths.
Yet despite their great age, the study showed the trees were
in excellent health and had not been affected by lead pollution
in the area.
Analysis of their DNA found they were planted from the same
parent plant, possibly in an attempt to preserve a particular
lineage, according to researchers.
Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who is Custodian of the Holy Land
at the Franciscan order that maintains the site, said this could
show a deliberate attempt to pass on a precious heritage for
future generations.
"The question is not if these are the very trees, but if
this is the place referred to in the gospels. And it is the
place, of that there is no doubt," said Pizzaballa.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)