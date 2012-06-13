* State audit faults Netanyahu, Barak on decision-making
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, June 13 A state report on Wednesday
criticised Benjamin Netanyahu's decision-making in a deadly
Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound Turkish ship in 2010, casting a
shadow over the prime minister as he weighs action against Iran.
The findings by State Comptroller Micha Lindenstrauss were
unlikely to have immediate political impact on Netanyahu, who
heads one the biggest governing coalitions in Israel's history.
But the audit, which the government watchdog said was also a
cautionary tale for a wide array of "future incidents", grabbed
headlines in Israel, highlighting the scrutiny Netanyahu could
face after any risky strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.
"The decision-making process by the prime minister was
carried out without any orderly, coordinated, authorised and
documented staff work," said the 158-page report of the May 2010
interception of the Mavi Marmara.
Israeli marines killed nine pro-Palestinian activists from
Turkey during fierce brawls aboard the converted cruise ship,
which, along with five other vessels, tried to breach Israel's
blockade of Gaza, a coastal enclave run by Hamas Islamists.
The incident prompted Turkey to slash its once extensive
ties with Israel and threaten war-crimes suits.
Lindenstrauss said Israeli discussions on stopping the Mavi
Marmara was largely limited to one-on-one meetings that
Netanyahu held with Defence Minister Ehud Barak and Foreign
Minister Avigdor Lieberman.
Israel's security cabinet, which the prime minister is
obliged by law to consult before major military endeavours,
convened only five days before the raid.
Its members "were unaware of the purpose of the debate and
did not have enough time to prepare for it", the report added.
Responding to the criticism, a statement issued by
Netanyahu's office said Israelis "are enjoying a level of
security the likes of which have not been seen for many years"
and security discussions over the past three years "have been
unprecedented in their scope and depth".
"BIGGER THINGS"
A separate statement from Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu's
national security adviser, seemed to allude to arch-foe Iran.
"Today we are dealing with bigger things in the
international arena," Amidror said. "The decision-making process
is much, much better."
Topping Israelis' regional worries is Iran, in whose uranium
enrichment they see the makings of a mortal threat. Tehran
denies having hostile designs but the meagre yields of its
compromise talks with world powers has stirred concern Israel
could resort to preemptive strikes against Iranian facilities.
In what appears to have been an effort to put the brakes on
any such action, some recently retired Israeli intelligence and
military leaders have come out against Netanyahu and Barak.
One accused them of pursuing an ill-advised, "messianic"
policy on Iran, which is distant, well-defended, and has
promised wide-ranging reprisals if attacked.
Lindenstrauss retires this year after an unusually
productive tenure in a post that can influence public opinion
though it lacks legal clout.
A U.N. inquiry involving Israeli and Turkish representatives
last September largely exonerated Israel's Gaza strategy and
interception of the Mavi Marmara, though it faulted the navy for
excessive force. Two previous internal Israeli probes, by the
military and a government-named commission of inquiry, reported
limited tactical and planning errors in the raid's execution.
"The state comptroller's determination that the
decision-making process was faulty does not mean the results
could have been different," the Lindenstrauss report concluded.
"But (we) see the Turkish flotilla as an example from which
we must take away lessons about the way decisions are made in
future incidents - not necessarily the next flotilla."
