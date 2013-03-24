* Obama brokered end to rift over 2010 ship interception
* Concern over Syria civil war eased reconciliation
* Under deal, Netanyahu apologised to Turkey's Erdogan
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, March 24 Israel did not commit to
ending its Gaza blockade as part of reconciliation with Turkey
and could clamp down even harder on the Palestinian enclave if
security is threatened, a senior Israeli official said on
Sunday.
After Friday's U.S.-brokered fence-mending announcement,
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Israel had met his
demands it apologise for killing nine Turks aboard a Gaza-bound
activist ship in 2010, pay compensation and ease the blockade.
But during the almost three-year rift between the ex-allies,
Erdogan had routinely insisted that Israel end the blockade.
The rapprochement deal noted Israel's relaxing of curbs on
Gaza's civilian imports in that period and pledged "to continue
to work to improve" Palestinians' humanitarian situation.
"If there is quiet, the processes easing the lives of Gazan
residents will continue. And if there is Katyusha (rocket) fire,
then these moves will be slowed and even stopped and, if
necessary, even reversed," Israeli national security adviser
Yaakov Amidror said.
"We did not agree to promise (Turkey) that under any
condition we would continue to transfer all the things into Gaza
and ease up on the residents of Gaza if there is shooting from
there," he told Israel's Army Radio.
"We do not intend to give up on our right to respond to what
happens in Gaza because of the agreement with the Turks."
But Amidror noted the reconciliation held benefits for
Israel, such as helping it deal with spillover from civil war in
Syria and pursue other regional interests, including cooperation
with NATO, which alliance partner Ankara had sought to block.
On Thursday, Islamist militants in Gaza fired rockets into
Israel during a visit by U.S President Barack Obama, causing no
casualties. Israel responded by closing a commercial crossing
with Gaza and slashing Palestinian access to fishing waters.
Two Israeli officials told Reuters they knew of no plan to
review the naval blockade, imposed during the Gaza war of
2008-2009 and which Israel says stems arms shipments to the
territory's Islamist Hamas government and smaller factions.
HAMAS HOPEFUL
Hamas, which has largely held fire since its eight-day war
with Israel in November, said on Friday that Erdogan told its
leader, Khaled Meshaal, that the Jewish state had promised to
"lift the siege on the Palestinian people".
Ismail Haniyeh, prime minister in the Hamas government, said
he expected Erdogan to make a solidarity visit to Gaza "soon".
Israeli marines boarded a Turkish ship, the Mavi Marmara,
which tried to reach Gaza in 2010 and killed nine activists in
deck brawls. A U.N. investigation faulted Israel for excessive
force but deemed the blockade legal - a finding Ankara rejected.
Erdogan, whose government has roots in political Islam,
previously referred to the Marmara dead as "martyrs" and accused
Israel of murder and state terrorism.
Israel had long offered statements of regret but balked at
apologising, saying such contrition would cast a defensive
maritime action as immoral and draw lawsuits against the navy.
On Friday, right-wing Prime Minister Netanyahu said he had
"expressed Israel's apology to the Turkish people for any
mistakes that might have led to the loss of life or injury".
Israel, which previously offered compensation to those
bereaved or injured on the Marmara, would conclude a damages
deal involving "nonliability," Netanyahu's office said - a
reference to the Turks scrapping bids to prosecute Israelis.
A senior Netanyahu aide said apologising had been "a
difficult decision" for the prime minister. Erdogan's office
said that in his phone conversation with Netanyahu he had voiced
appreciation for the "centuries-long friendship and cooperation
between the Turkish and Jewish nations".
Asked if Erdogan had offered a reciprocal apology for
rhetoric including an attack on Zionism last month that drew a
U.S. rebuke, Amidror said no.
"This is the Middle East (where) matters of honour play this
or that a role in the behaviour of people and nations," he said,
arguing Israel apologised for the sake of the national interest.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)