* Washington Post says Turkey blew spy network in 2012
* Turkey, Israel decline to comment
* Ties between former friends fraught since 2010
JERUSALEM, Oct 17 Turkey deliberately blew the
cover of an Israeli spy ring working inside Iran in early 2012
and dealt a significant blow to Israeli intelligence gathering,
according to a report in the Washington Post on Thursday.
Officials in Ankara, speaking on condition they not be
named, described the article as part of an attempt to discredit
Turkey by foreign powers uncomfortable with its growing
influence in the Middle East.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, but Israeli
ministers have accused Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip
Erdogan of adopting an anti-Israeli stance in recent years to
bolster his country's standing in the Muslim world.
Once-strong relations between Turkey and Israel hit the
rocks in 2010 after Israeli commandos killed nine Turkish
activists seeking to break Israel's long-standing naval blockade
of the Gaza Strip.
Relations between the two U.S. allies have been fraught ever
since, with military cooperation frozen and mutual distrust
scuppering attempts to restore ties, despite efforts by U.S.
President Barack Obama to broker a reconciliation.
Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said Israel
apparently used to run part of its Iranian spy network out of
Turkey, giving Turkish secret services the opportunity to
monitor their movements. The paper quoted U.S. officials as
saying Israel believed the Turks would never turn on the Jewish
state after years of cooperation.
However, it said that in early 2012 Erdogan disclosed to
Tehran the identities of 10 Iranians who had travelled to Turkey
to meet Israeli spies.
Iran has long accused Israel of spying on it soil and of
killing several Iranian nuclear scientists - the last in January
2012. Israel and the West accuse Iran of looking to build an
atomic bomb. Tehran denies this.
The Washington Post allegation angered officials in Ankara,
already on the defensive after a Wall Street Journal article
last week suggested Washington was concerned intelligence chief
Hakan Fidan had shared sensitive information with Iran.
A senior official from Erdogan's ruling AK Party said such
accusations were part of a deliberate attempt to discredit
Turkey and undermine its role in the region following election
of Iran's relatively moderate president Hassan Rouhani.
"Turkey is a regional power and there are power centres
which are uncomfortable with this ... Stories like these are
part of a campaign," the official said, asking not to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the subject.
"It's clear the aim of some is to spoil the moderate
political atmosphere after Rouhani's election ... and to
neutralize Turkey, which contributes to solving problems in the
region and which has a relationship with Iran."
NETWORK BROKEN UP
In April 2012, Iran announced that it had broken up a large
Israeli spy network and arrested 15 suspects. It was not clear
if this was connected to the alleged Turkish leak.
Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister Zeev Elkin declined to
comment on the Washington Post report, but said relations with
Turkey were "very complex".
"The Turks made a strategic decision ... to seek the
leadership of our region, in the Middle East, and they chose the
convenient anti-Israeli card in order to build up leadership,"
he told Israel Radio.
Obama tried to broker a reconciliation between Turkey and
Israel in March, persuading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu to apologise for the 2010 killings.
However, Israeli officials said subsequent attempts to build
bridges by agreeing on a deal to compensate families of those
killed in the Israeli naval raid had floundered.
"The only thing that we have achieved since March is to show
the Americans that Erdogan is not remotely interested in a
reconciliation," said an Israeli diplomat, who declined to be
named given the sensitivity surrounding the issue.
Shortly after the 2010 incident off the shores of Gaza, the
then-Israeli defence minister Ehud Barak voiced concern that
Turkey could share Israeli intelligence secrets with Iran.
"There are quite a few secrets of ours (entrusted to Turkey)
and the thought that they could become open to the Iranians over
the next several months ... is quite disturbing," Israel's Army
Radio quoted him as saying in August 2010.