* Turkey swept by anti-Israeli feeling, protests
* Israelis warned against traveling to Turkey
* Turkish PM says Israel's tactics "disproportionate"
By Gulsen Solaker and Jonny Hogg
ANKARA July 19 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan accused Israel on Saturday of having "surpassed Hitler
in barbarism" through its attacks on Gaza, but warned Turks
against taking out their anger on the country's Jewish
community.
Erdogan continued to ratchet up his rhetoric against the
Jewish State over its offensive, threatening to further harm to
already badly frayed relations between the two countries, once
regional allies.
Hours earlier Israel advised its citizens against traveling
to Turkey, citing "the public mood" after attacks on Israeli
diplomatic missions during protests in Istanbul and Ankara
against the Gaza offensive on Friday.
Palestinian officials say more than 330 people have been
killed by Israeli strikes launched in response to rockets fired
into Israeli territory by militants loyal to the Islamist group
Hamas.
"(Israelis) have no conscience, no honour, no pride. Those
who condemn Hitler day and night have surpassed Hitler in
barbarism," Erdogan told supporters at a political rally in the
Black Sea city of Ordu.
He accused the United States of defending Israel's
"disproportionate" tactics, and bemoaned the failure of the
Muslim world to take a stronger stance.
But Erdogan did warn his supporters against taking their
anger out on the country's Jewish population.
"I don't approve of any (bad) attitude towards our Jewish
citizens in Turkey, despite all this. Why? They are the citizens
of this country," he said. Around 17,000 Jews live in Turkey.
Protesters have taken to the streets of the NATO member's
two biggest cities for the last two nights, and were due to
return later on Saturday.
Local media reported an explosion of pro-Hitler tweets and
some liberal Turks reacted with outrage on Twitter when a
pro-government newspaper printed a Hitler-themed crossword.
On Friday U.S. representative Eliot Engel urged Erdogan to
act after the same newspaper published an open letter calling on
Turkish Jews to apologise for civilian casualties in Gaza.
"The disgusting letter published by the Turkish newspaper
Yeni Akit has no place in any society and only serves to put
innocent lives in danger," Engel, the leading Democrat on the
House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday Israelis
should "avoid non-essential visits" to Turkey or be especially
vigilant and steer clear of anti-Israel demonstrations.
On Friday the ministry said it would pare back already an
reduced staff at its embassy in Ankara and consulate in
Istanbul.
Erdogan is hoping to become Turkey's first directly elected
president in polls due in August, and anti-Israeli sentiment
flows strongly through the largely conservative Sunni Muslim
voter base he will rely on to give him victory.
The two countries have seen their relations degrade sharply
in recent years, reaching crisis point when Israeli commandos
stormed the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara sailing as part of a
flotilla challenging the Jewish state's naval blockade of Gaza.
Ten people were killed.
Efforts to repair the damage had intensified in recent months
after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised for
the raid, but hopes of a rapprochement appear to be fading,
after Erdogan said on Friday that relations between the two
countries would not improve while he remained in post.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Istanbul and Dan
Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)