* Some ultra-Orthodox breaking with traditional ways
* More joining military as a route to better jobs
* Tougher times force young men to quit religious studies
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 Better trained in wrestling
with complex religious texts than in martial arts, the
ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths drop to the floor to give their
combat instructor a dozen push-ups.
Black skullcaps slip off their heads and a pair of glasses
goes flying across the room as the khaki-clad trainer barks out:
"I will kick your ass if you do not keep time."
The 15 young men have chosen to go against the norm of their
reclusive community. They are training for military service, a
two-to-three-year obligation that binds most Israelis, but from
which the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, are mostly exempt.
Not 10 minutes drive away, posters in Jerusalem's
ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods scorn Haredi men who choose to
serve in the army and quote rabbis who rule against the practice
they fear will lead their youth away from piety and into bad
ways.
But there are those who swim against the stream, many of
them seeking a way out of financial hardship. According to the
Israeli military, there are increasing numbers of ultra-Orthodox
soldiers in its ranks today.
"Army is an essential stage for the rest of my life, you go
through a lot there, you leave there ready for life," said
Michael Iluz, one of the youths taking part in the private
programme meant to prepare him for military life.
From childhood, ultra-Orthodox men are schooled almost
exclusively in religious studies, many at adulthood choosing
full-time study over working. Their traditionally large families
rely on state benefits, stipends and their wives' wages.
As such, Haredim, who make up about 10 percent of Israel's
eight million population, are viewed by many in Israel as an
economic burden.
Adhering to a strict religious lifestyle, Haredim - Hebrew
for "those who fear God" - mostly live in their own towns and
neighbourhoods, keep to their own schools and shun secular
culture. Men wear traditional black garb and women cover up.
CHANGE
But there are signs of a growing, dispersed movement driving
change inside the cloistered, and also poor, community.
Eighteen-year-old Iluz had been on the traditional Haredi
track, studying Torah for about 10 hours a day. But he felt he
was unsuited for the intensive scholarly regimen and though
dropping out of a yeshiva, or seminary, is very much frowned
upon, he decided to leave.
Religious scholars are revered in Haredi culture, which sees
the study of Torah and Talmud as a sacred task, meant to keep
alive centuries of knowledge and tradition almost wiped out in
the Holocaust.
Iluz now studies computer programming at a Jerusalem
college, and when he enlists he hopes to serve in one of the
military's computer units.
"I want to prepare myself for a profession now, to be able
to support my family," he said. "There is no reason for my
community to see me in a lesser light, I am not doing less with
my life than a seminary student."
Iluz is not alone. The number of Haredim getting job
training at specialised centres and studying at academic
institutes has been steadily rising, giving graduates a better
chance of finding a job and increasing their earning power.
According to Israel's Council for Higher Education, some
7,000 Haredim were engaged in academic studies in 2012, up from
5,600 students in 2010, with business administration, law and
social sciences drawing the majority.
The number is projected to rise further in 2013.
Army statistics show the number of Haredim in military
service growing steadily over the past few years. In 2008 there
were 387 Haredi soldiers. To date there are about 3,500, nearly
10 times as many, ultra-Orthodox soldiers.
The number of Haredim who enter national service in civil
capacities has also risen between 2010-2012, according to
Israel's Administration for National-Civic Service.
Facing public pressure, the government has been grappling
for months with the task of writing a new military draft bill
that would slash the seminary student exemptions. The law is
expected to be brought to parliament in the coming months.
Haredim who choose to enter military or civic service often
do so with the knowledge it will eventually boost their chances
of earning a decent salary.
In May, an Economy Ministry report found that found 70
percent of Haredim who served in the army had found jobs after
completing service. By contrast, only 45 percent of all Haredi
men are employed, according to the Central Bank of Israel.
Hayim is a 23-year-old Haredi man whose wife is a social
worker. He studies computer programming in the evenings and
during the day does computer work at a government office as part
of his national civic service.
"There are those who mentally cannot study at yeshiva all
day and those who cannot afford to do so financially. We just
can't live off 5,000 Shekels ($1,430) a month," said Hayim, who
did not want to give his family name.
Though attitudes among Haredim towards working and higher
education were changing, Hayim said, "I would prefer my son grow
up to be a Torah genius rather than a Bill Gates."
CONSUMER ENVY
Nissim Leon of Bar-Ilan University's Department of Sociology
and Anthropology said there were several reasons for the Haredi
push into academia, professional training and the military.
The global financial crisis has cut overseas donations to
Haredi institutions, Leon said, and the Israeli government has
tightened the purse strings when it comes to the Haredim.
"There is also the Israeli consumer culture, which the
poverty-stricken Haredim can see, and they are choosing to study
practical professions that increase the family unit's
consumption ability," Leon said.
But for some, change can come at a price.
"Haredi society has many tools to enforce its norms," said
Racheli Ibenboim, a Haredi mother of two who chose an unusual
path for an ultra-Orthodox woman when she decided to run for
public office in Jerusalem's Oct. 22 municipal election.
As a rule, Ultra-Orthodox women are excluded from politics.
Ibenboim, who describes her Haredi sect as particularly
strict, said her family was threatened with ostracism.
She said an anonymous phone call was made to her husband's
workplace saying he could no longer be employed there unless she
pulled out of the race. He was told by members of their Hassidic
community that he would no longer be allowed into synagogue and
that their children would face expulsion from school.
"There are two clashing processes in the Haredi society
today, one toward radicalisation and one toward integration and
it is too early to say which will win," Ibenboim said. "There
are many more social activists today calling for change. Poverty
and hardship are pushing people toward change."
Ibenboim eventually chose to quit the race, saying she
wanted to stay in her community and promote change from within.
But the municipal election has presented another arena where
change among Haredim can be seen.
In Elad, an ultra-Orthodox town near Tel Aviv, Israel's
first-ever party comprised entirely of Haredi women ran for
seats on the all-male city council
"This is new. Haredi women do not go into politics. There is
objection to women in public office," said Michal Zernowitski,
33, who headed the list.
"The Haredi street is ready, but when it comes to the
institutions and to Haredi media, then there is a lot of
opposition," Zernowitski said. "It may take two, or three or
even 15 years. When you make a change you start on your own."