JERUSALEM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Israel on Friday to discuss a proposed deal between world powers and Iran on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Netanyahu has condemned a proposal, endorsed by Washington, to reduce sanctions on Iran if Tehran suspends parts of its nuclear work.

Netanyahu said he would discuss the issue with French President Francois Hollande, who arrives in Israel later on Sunday, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We will discuss (Iran) at the head of the many issues on the agenda," Netanyahu said of Hollande's visit in public remarks at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting. "I will do the same with President Putin in my visit to Moscow on Wednesday and I will do the same with John Kerry, who is coming here on Friday."

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)