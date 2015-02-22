JERUSALEM Feb 22 Israel has signed a contract
to buy 14 additional F-35 fighter jets from the United States
for about $3 billion, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
The deal, approved by an Israeli cabinet committee in
November, follows Israel's purchase in 2010 of 19 F-35s,
manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).
In a statement, the ministry said an agreement to buy the 14
additional aircraft was signed over the weekend and included an
option for another 17 of the planes.
Israel's first two F-35s will arrive by the end of 2016,
with deliveries scheduled to be completed by 2021, the ministry
said.
The Pentagon plans to spend nearly $400 billion to develop
and build 2,457 of the radar-evading aircraft over the next two
decades for the U.S. military and its allies.
