By Phil Stewart
JERUSALEM, June 9 America's top general sought
to reassure Israel on Tuesday of "unshakable" U.S. military
support, despite deep strains in political relations over the
prospect of a U.S.-led nuclear deal with Iran and differences
over Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy.
U.S. General Martin Dempsey, on a visit to Israel, said he
shared a core Israeli fear that sanctions relief for Iran
following a nuclear agreement would allow Tehran to give more
money to its military and its guerrilla proxies.
"My assessment is that I share their concern. If the deal is
reached and results in sanctions relief ... it's my expectation
that it's not all going to flow into their economy," he said.
"I think that they will invest in their surrogates. I think
they will invest in additional military capability," Dempsey,
the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a small group of
reporters in Jerusalem.
But Dempsey said the long-term prospects were "far better"
with an Iran that was not a nuclear weapons power. He reassured
Israeli defense officials that Washington would work to mitigate
Iran-related risks, with or without a deal.
"That's what my visit here has been about, reassuring them
that we're clear-eyed about the risks that Iran poses to the
region and we will work with our partners to address those
risks," Dempsey said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented the
planned nuclear deal as a threat to Israel. U.S. President
Barack Obama, addressing Israeli television last week, renewed
his assertion that a deal would do a better job than air strikes
in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear weapons power, an
ambition Iran denies.
As the end-June deadline for an Iran nuclear deal
approaches, Dempsey said the United States and Israel had to be
prepared for either success or failure in the talks.
"If a deal is made, we've got work to do. If a deal is not
made, we've got work to do," Dempsey said, hinting that the U.S.
military might eventually need to address the threat from Iran's
nuclear program if diplomatic efforts fail.
"And I think we've built up enough trust and confidence in
each other - military to military - that we're prepared to do
that work."
The prospect of an increasingly assertive Iran has also
unnerved Gulf states, which have in turn sought to build up
their militaries, including with U.S. weaponry. Obama hosted
leaders of the Sunni Arab states last month in the U.S.
Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon voiced concern on
Tuesday that Washington's supply of advanced arms to Gulf Arab
states to deter Iran could eventually challenge Israel's
U.S.-backed regional military supremacy, if not addressed.
"Even if there are not now any hostile designs (among them)
against us, as we know in the Middle East intentions are liable
to change. The capability will without a doubt be there and this
must be prepared for," he said.
Dempsey, in a nod to the possibility of greater U.S. defense
assistance in the years ahead, said he discussed those concerns.
"Israel wants not only to overmatch them in technology, but
they realize that there's a size component to this as well,"
Dempsey said.
He singled out discussions about future support to "thicken"
Israel's integrated air and missile defense system, its cyber
defenses, maritime security and explore counter-tunneling
defenses.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Herzliya, Israel;
Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan)