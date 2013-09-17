METALS-London copper treads water with China on holiday
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
JERUSALEM, Sept 17 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept 30, an Israeli official said on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was not immediately confirmed by a Netanyahu spokesman, would be incorporated in the Israeli leader's scheduled attendance at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.