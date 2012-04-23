JERUSALEM, April 23 Israeli high-tech firms
raised $483 million in venture capital in the first quarter,
after raising $2.14 billion in 2011, the Israel Venture Capital
(IVC) Research Center said on Monday.
The amount raised in the January-March period was 15 percent
lower than the fourth quarter but flat versus the first quarter
of 2011, IVC, in cooperation with the Israeli office of
consultancy KPMG, said in a report.
"We've seen another strong quarter of technology
investments," said Ofer Sela, a partner at KPMG's technology
group. "The drought that everyone feared hasn't materialised,"
Sela said, referring to the impact of an uncertain global
economic outlook. "Local industry is receiving significant
reinforcement from foreign investors who are steadily increasing
their investments in Israeli technology companies."
Israeli high-tech companies are key drivers of the economy,
helping to spur growth of 4.8 percent in 2011.
The share of capital raised by Israeli VCs fell to 25
percent in the first quarter from 28 percent a year earlier.
"Total investments by Israeli VC funds are still relatively
low compared to the past, however both in the fourth quarter of
2011 and first quarter of 2012 we noted that nearly half of the
funds' investments went toward first investments," said Koby
Simana, chief executive of the IVC Research Center.
"The data is not enough to point to a new trend yet, but
these are certainly encouraging news for the Israeli high-tech
industry."
In the first quarter, the life sciences sector attracted the
largest share of funds at 27 percent, its highest amount in two
years. Software companies raised 22 percent, followed by
Internet firms at 16 percent. Semiconductors received just 2
percent.
"The low level of investment in the semiconductor industry
is worrying. This is an area in which many Israeli companies
excel," Sela said. "The decreasing trend of semiconductor
investments could cause Israeli industry to lose its position as
a center of global innovation in this area."
The IVC has estimated a decline in high-tech VC capital
raising to about $1.5 billion in 2012.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)