TEL AVIV Jan 14 Israeli venture capital funds
raised $526 million in 2013, down 27 percent from 2012, the
Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center (IVC) said on
Tuesday in a report issued with
consultancy KPMG.
Fund raising has slowed since 2011 with less capital being
raised by fewer funds, Koby Simana, IVC's chief executive, said
in a statement.
"Noteworthy too, is that the majority of first-time funds in
2013 were micro-VC funds, specialising in early stage startup
investment," he said. "However, we believe this is not a new
strategy for VC funds, but rather a reflection of the
difficulties of fund raising by both first-time funds and
established funds."
Ofer Sela, a partner in KPMG's Israel affiliate, said
that in the late 1990s and the ensuing decade foreigners
invested in Israel mainly through locally managed VC funds.
"The tremendous success of the Israeli technology market,
together with the experience and confidence gained by some
investors led to a change, and now a substantial number of
foreign investors are investing directly in Israel's technology
market through foreign VCs, corporate VCs or as individuals," he
said.
Except for a handful of institutional investors, the local
capital market is not taking part in the success of Israel's
venture capital industry, Sela said. Foreign investors are
reaping most of the gains, leading to insignificant capital
being raised by local VC funds.
Capital available for investment by Israeli VCs at the
beginning of 2014 amounted to $1.6 billion.
According to IVC, 30 Israeli VC funds are in the process of
raising capital, with a targeted total of over $2 billion.
However, only half are expected to raise capital in 2014 and it
will not be more than $1 billion.
