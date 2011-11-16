* Portfolio is most diverse in the world, firm says
* GE signed strategic agreement with the incubator
* Israel water tech sales $1.44 bln in 2010 and growing
By Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, Nov 16 Israeli water technology
incubator Kinrot Ventures is looking to use its partnership with
General Electric to introduce a dozen innovations into
the global market in the coming year, its CEO said on Wednesday.
With strong government support, Kinrot, which forms and
grows water companies, hopes to increase Israel's water
technology exports, which doubled in a four-year period to reach
$1.44 billion in 2010.
Chief Executive Assaf Barnea, a former director of business
development at software developer Comverse Technology
and who also played professional basketball, said Kinrot had the
most diverse portfolio of any incubator in the field worldwide.
The companies range from HydroSpin, whose micro generator
produces electricity from the flow of water inside pipes, to TA
Count, which developed a way to detect and count microorganisms
in water in real time, while conventional techniques take hours
or days.
Israel, which is two-thirds arid, has become a world leader
in water technologies, with a track record for pioneering the
fields of drip irrigation, water recycling and desalination.
"Because of this, we signed a strategic partnership with GE
Water, which has a $2.5 billion operation. They wanted exposure
to Israeli water technology, and we are about the biggest source
of water innovation in Israel," Barnea told Reuters during the
annual WATEC conference in Tel Aviv.
GE has said it will screen Kinrot's innovations and offer
technical and market assistance, while Kinrot will have the
opportunity to commercialise GE water technologies.
Barnea said the incubator injected "up to $1 million" in
each of its companies and then finds outside investors to help
finish development and launch.
Since the GE agreement, Kinrot's microbiology start-up TA
Count has received a $2.6 million investment from Hutchison
Water, a unit of Hong Kong group Hutchison Whampoa.
Barnea said their smaller companies will be able to compete
with larger and more established firms because there is a
growing demand for new water technology around the world.
"This is where the technological innovations come from," he
said.
Israel's Industry and Trade Ministry has formed a special
bureau to work closely with firms like Kinrot and promote them
in the global water technology market, which it estimates to be
$500 billion annually.
Yoni Ben Zaken, who promotes investments from within the
ministry, said Kinrot was one of their biggest partners.
"The potential of this incubator specifically and the
Israeli industry in general is tremendous," he said.
Ben Zaken said that despite a weak global economy, Israel's
water technology market had continued to grow and that this year
sales could reach as high as $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Will Waterman)