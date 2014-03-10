EILAT, Israel, March 10 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, displaying on Monday what Israel said were seized,
Iranian-supplied missiles bound for militants in Gaza, urged the
West not to be fooled by Tehran's diplomacy on its nuclear
programme.
Last week the Israeli navy captured a ship in the Red Sea
carrying arms that the military said included forty M-302
surface-to-surface rockets manufactured in Syria and capable of
striking most of Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Along with the missiles, some 180 mortar shells and 400,000
rifle rounds were laid out in neat piles on a pier in the
southern port of Eilat. A navy missile boat that took part in
the raid was docked behind the display.
Netanyahu was briefed by intelligence officers during a live
broadcast on the weapons and shipping documentation that
connected the stockpile to Iran.
Iran and Gaza's Islamist Hamas rulers, both hostile to the
Jewish state, rejected the Israeli findings as fabrications.
"(The world) wants to delude themselves that Iran has
changed its intention to obtain nuclear weapons," Netanyahu
said. "All I heard was a handful of soft condemnations of Iran
from the international community in response to this murderous
cargo."
"But we were witness to the smiles and handshakes of Western
representatives with the leaders of the Iranian regime in
Tehran, at the exact same time these missiles were unloaded in
Eilat," he said.
The hawkish Israeli premier was referring to a visit to
Tehran by European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
Iran and six world powers, represented by Ashton, struck a
deal on Nov. 24 under which Tehran curbed some sensitive nuclear
activities for six months in return for limited relief from
sanctions. Meanwhile the two sides will try to hammer out a
long-term agreement on the scope of Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it is seeking
a nuclear weapons capability. Israel, widely believed to have
the Middle East's sole nuclear arsenal, says a nuclear-armed
Iran would pose a mortal threat to its existence.
"Before it is too late, the world must awake from the
illusion it is currently in and prevent Iran from achieving the
capability to develop nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.
(Reporting by Amir Cohen; Writing by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)