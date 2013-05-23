TEL AVIV May 23 On a new industrial park in
Israel's largest Arab town, a software plant belonging to a
multibillion-dollar U.S.-listed firm sits cheek-by-jowl with two
small Arab-owned businesses: a metal factory and one producing
tools for brain surgery.
About 300 Jews and Arabs work in the park in Nazareth, and
within five years it should be 1,000.
This is what peace between Israelis and Arabs will one day
look like, says the park's founder, Israeli industrialist Stef
Wertheimer: manufacturing- and skills-driven wealth creation
that makes ethnic differences seem less and less important.
Wertheimer, who fled Nazi Germany with his family when he
was 10, has testified before the U.S. Congress about forging
peace through the teaching of skills and developing
export-oriented industries.
Aged 86, the billionaire has just completed his seventh
industrial park with a personal investment of $25 million, and
his zeal for peace through prosperity is undimmed.
"At the moment both sides are afraid of each other and don't
see their future clearly," Wertheimer said.
"The solution is to switch the focus from fear to success.
Achievements in successful export industries, which need highly
skilled people, can create an area as flourishing as South Korea
and Singapore."
Israel has forged a reputation for high-tech innovation, but
Wertheimer's vision is of a broader base of industrial
production for export, not only in Israel but also across the
region.
ARAB UNEMPLOYMENT
In the process, he fully expects to improve the lot of
Israel's Arab citizens, who make up 21 percent of the population
and complain of underfunding for their community. Research by
Tel Aviv University last year said the Arab unemployment rate
stood at 30 percent against a national average of 6.5 percent.
"Israel and our vicinity is an area that traditionally has
little industry. The area is known for history, it's known for
religious stories, it's known a bit for agriculture but ...
neither was the Jewish population thinking about export
industry, nor the Arab or Palestinian population," he said.
"Germany and South Korea were able to lower unemployment
through success in export industries. If our region will be
successful in building export industries and skills, this will
help promote peace."
Wertheimer moved his home and office to Tel Aviv a year ago
to be near the sea after spending most of his life in the
Galilee in Israel's north. There, 61 years ago, on a lush green
hill, he founded the toolmaker Iscar, which today employs 12,000
people around the world - many of them in Germany and South
Korea.
This month, the Wertheimer family sold its remaining 20
percent stake in Iscar to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc for $2.05 billion in cash.
Berkshire had bought 80 percent of Iscar, a maker of metal
cutting tools formally known as IMC International Metalworking
Cos, for $4 billion seven years ago.
ISCAR THE FOUNDATION
At the time, that purchase was one of the largest
acquisitions involving an Israeli company, and Buffett's biggest
bet outside the United States. The latest purchase suggested
that Iscar's value has more than doubled since then.
Around Iscar, Wertheimer built his first industrial park,
Tefen, which today accounts for 10 percent of Israel's exports.
Six more centres followed, mostly in Israel's northern and
southern peripheries and one in Turkey, which was established
eight years ago and is home to 1,200 workers.
All were built entirely with Wertheimer's own money, except
for the one outside Istanbul, which includes a Turkish partner.
Most include a university or trade school to teach the
industrial skills lacking in Israel.
The park in Nazareth is anchored by a plant belonging to
Amdocs, a provider of software for communications
companies that had revenue of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2012.
The Arab-owned companies that sit beside it have been
carefully chosen.
"It's not a real estate story. It is a story of picking
companies that can make exports and create interesting jobs for
the local people," Wertheimer said.
Wertheimer, who recently founded five new companies making
products ranging from drums for printing machines to spindles
for the semiconductor industry, said he had agreed to sell the
rest of Iscar after Buffett guaranteed that the jobs in Israel -
a third of the company's employees - would remain.
"We made an agreement from the beginning ... that Iscar
would continue to grow, which was my biggest worry," he said. "I
got a promise from Mr Buffett that he will make all efforts for
us to continue because my job is to make jobs and make peace."
