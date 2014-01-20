JERUSALEM Jan 20 A Filipina caregiver who won
Israel's version of the X-Factor last week will be allowed to
stay in the country and pursue a music career, the Immigration
Authority said on Monday.
Rose Fostanes, 47, was the surprise winner of the popular
television singing contest, but her visa only allowed her to
work in Israel as a caregiver and would not
normally permit her to move into show-business.
The interior minister has now decided to grant Fostanes an
artists' visa, which would allow her to stay in Israel and work
as a singer, the Immigration Authority said in a statement.
"It has not yet been decided how long Fostanes could stay
for," an immigration official added.
Fostanes impressed the judges with a tear-jerking rendition
of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" on the show's final on Tuesday. Her
victory came as a surprise in Israel, where about 20,000
Filipinos work mostly as caregivers and cleaners.
Fostanes, who cares for an ailing woman in Tel Aviv, has
said she hopes her popularity on the show will shine a spotlight
on Israel's low-paid foreign workers.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)