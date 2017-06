TEL AVIV Jan 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) President and Chief Executive Akiva Mozes will step down after 13 years on the job, the fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker said on Sunday.

Mozes, who has worked at ICL 37 years, has not set a date for his resignation in order to allow the board of directors sufficient time to find a successor.

ICL, the second-largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by market value, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash. It is controlled by holding company Israel Corp .

Canada's Potash Corp owns 13.9 percent of ICL.