* Retirement date to be set by Mozes, board

* ICL shares down 1.9 percent

* Analyst: Mozes highly regarded, experienced CEO

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Jan 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) President and Chief Executive Akiva Mozes will step down after 13 years in the job, the fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker said on Sunday.

Mozes, who is 65 and has worked at ICL 37 years, has not set a date for his resignation in order to allow the board of directors sufficient time to find a successor, ICL said on Sunday.

After the nomination, Mozes will serve jointly with his successor during a transitional period to assure an orderly transfer of control. The exact retirement date will be set jointly by Mozes and the board.

ICL's shares were down 1.8 percent to 39.54 shekels in midday trade in Tel Aviv in a flat broader market.

ICL, the second-largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by market value, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash. It is controlled by holding company Israel Corp . Canada's Potash Corp owns 13.9 percent of ICL and is seeking permission from Israeli authorities to raise its stake to 25 percent.

"I have always believed that companies must embrace change as an essential component in moving forward, and that management must seek out ways to continually renew and revitalise itself," Mozes said in a statement.

"The time must come when it is correct for any manager to hand the reigns -- and responsibility -- to another, and that time has come for me."

Mozes is the third CEO of a major Israeli company to announce his resignation in the past week. Bank Leumi CEO Galia Maor said she will step down after 16 years while Shlomo Yanai will leave in May after five years as president and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries <TEVA.TA.

JUMP IN PROFITS

IBI Investment House analyst Guil Bashan said Mozes was a highly regarded and experienced CEO who led ICL during years of extraordinary profit growth.

ICL posted third-quarter net profit of $436 million, up from $243 million a year earlier as revenue rose 36 percent to $1.898 billion.

"Although most of the increase in the company's profits was due to the rise in the price of potash, which is linked to global phenomena and not to ICL itself, ICL was among the only companies that acquired potash production assets by buying mines in England and Spain during a time when potash prices were still low," Bashan said.

ICL, which has an exclusive permit to extract minerals from the Dead Sea, is developing additional activities in the area of complex fertilisers, expected to be the future of the industry. Its latest acquisitions will contribute to ICL in coming years, Bashan said.

He also noted that the company's agreement with the Finance Ministry over payment of royalties for its mining of natural resources was better for ICL than the market had feared.

Israel's cabinet last week approved a plan in which ICL will pay 3.04 billion shekels ($792 million) to extract salt buildup on the Dead Sea floor and to double the royalties it pays on potash extracted from the area.

ICL Chairman Nir Gilad said Mozes has been asked to remain part of Israel Corp or the Ofer Group that controls Israel Corp.

"Akiva's vision was a force that powered ICL's transformation into a global powerhouse in the mineral/chemical industry," said Gilad, who is also CEO of Israel Corp.