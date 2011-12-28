* FinMin says company to pay for most of salt harvest,
higher royalties
* Israel Chemicals says deal not fully approved
* Agreement does not solve underlying problems facing Dead
Sea
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Dec 28 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
will pay 3.04 billion shekels ($802 million) to extract
salt building up on the Dead Sea floor and has agreed to double
the royalties it pays on minerals extracted from the area,
Israel's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
The deal ended months of negotiations after the government
called on ICL to fund the clear-up, saying the group responsible
for the build-up -- through the evaporation caused by mineral
extraction -- should foot the bill. It could cut deep into the
profits of the second-largest company traded in Tel Aviv and one
of the world's major potash producers.
It could also restore the southern shore of the Dead Sea, a
major tourist attraction, which has been rising in recent years
due to the excess salt and encroaching on a group of hotels and
resorts.
The government will foot an additional 760 million shekels
to complete the salt harvest.
ICL, which has an exclusive permit to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
the agreement had yet to be approved in full by the company's
board.
It currently pays a 5 percent royalty on the potash it
extracts, and that will jump to 10 percent, the Finance Ministry
said in a statement.
The ministry estimated the voluntary hike would cost ICL an
additional 175 million shekels a year and total 1.77 billion
shekels by the time its permit expires in 2030. In all, ICL will
pay around 5 billion shekels in new costs.
"Today we completed a move to raise the country's share in
the potash resources to a level acceptable in the Western
world," Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said. "In doing so, we
fixed years of distortion and added billions of shekels to the
good of the public."
The salt harvest project announced on Wednesday will not
tackle the bigger problem of poor water management that has
caused the Dead Sea, a favourite spot for tourists who enjoy
floating in its densely salted waters, to shrink by a third in
the past 50 years. The Dead Sea's minerals are also popular in
treating a variety of skin ailments.
The deteriorating state of the sea, located at the earth's
lowest point, has alarmed environmentalists worldwide. The three
governments with coastal access -- Israel, Jordan, and the West
Bank-based Palestinian Authority -- have joined forces to try to
rescue it.
With shorelines receding at an overall rate of a metre (3.3
feet) a year, the Dead Sea is comprised of two lakes -- the
larger basin to the north, and a smaller one to the south, which
the Israeli plan targets.
It will contain the problem at the southern basin, which is
a series of artificial evaporation pools where ICL's Dead Sea
Works unit produces potash. The hotels that have been damaged by
water encroachment sit on the edge of the largest pool, which is
80 square kilometers (31 square miles) in size.
As a result of the evaporation, salt sediment in that pool
sinks, causing the sea level in that specific area to rise 20
centimeters (8 inches) annually when new waters reach the raised
seabed and encroach on the hotels. By continually harvesting
that salt, the water level should remain steady.
ICL posted third-quarter profit of $436 million, up from
$243 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.898
billion.
Canada's Potash Corp, the world's largest
fertiliser producer, owns 13.9 percent of ICL, which is
controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp. Potash is
seeking to raise its stake to 25 percent, a deal that has been
given initial approval by Israel's Finance Ministry, but still
requires approval from regulators.