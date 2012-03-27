* Q4 profit $370 mln vs $368 mln forecast
* Revenue $1.71 bln vs $1.64 bln forecast
* To pay dividend of $260 mln for Q4
(Adds share reaction, analysts' comments)
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 27 Fertiliser and specialty
chemical maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) is expected to
face a challenging year due to weaker markets for crop nutrient
potash in Europe and India, after it posted a 51 percent jump in
fourth-quarter net profit.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said on
Tuesday its results were achieved due to higher prices for key
products including potash and flame retardants as well as
acquisitions.
Its shares rose 0.9 percent to 43.50 shekels, compared with
modest gains on the broader Tel Aviv bourse. But some analysts
see little upside in ICL's shares.
"Potash peers had already alluded to some degree of
continuing nervousness from distributors about committing to
fertiliser product," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Andrew Stott wrote in a note to clients. "We continue to see a
slower season in Europe than last year and expect lower Indian
imports."
However, he said China's earlier-than-expected settlement
for its semiannual contracts last week could kick-start some
confidence in markets where farm economics are stronger than
average, such as in the Americas.
Stott, who rates ICL as "neutral" with a 42 shekel target,
said he prefers ICL to its larger German rival K&S,
which posted a 9 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings before interest and tax.
ICL said it is negotiating the sale of potash to customers
in China, after Belarus Potash Co and marketing consortium
Canpotex signed contracts with major Chinese importers this
month for the supply of potash in the second quarter.
ICL's fertiliser segment sold 5.2 million tonnes of potash
in 2011, down 6.9 percent from 2010 although at higher prices.
It had signed contracts to supply customers in China 1.25
million tonnes at prices similar to those negotiated by the
market's major suppliers. ICL also signed deals to supply 1.4
million tonnes to Indian customers at $490 a tonne through March
2012.
MARGIN SQUEEZE
"Though fundamentals for the fertiliser industry remain
strong, we believe ICL will face some margin squeeze in 2012 due
to rising costs and higher royalties," Citi analyst Andrew
Benson said, referring to a deal it struck with Israel's
government in late 2011 to pay 10 percent in royalties on
minerals extracted from the Dead Sea.
ICL, which has an exclusive permit to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, had previously paid royalties of 5 percent.
ICL will also pay 3.04 billion shekels as part of a project
to extract salt buildup on the Dead Sea floor.
Benson, who rates ICL a "buy" with a 48 shekel target, said
the economic downturn and lower demand from India continued to
hurt ICL in the first quarter, but its shares were undervalued.
ICL reported quarterly net profit of $370 million compared
with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $368 million and $245
million a year ago.
Revenue grew to $1.71 billion from $1.42 billion, a record
for the fourth quarter, reflecting rising selling prices and
consolidation of acquired companies.
Fertiliser production in the quarter was hit by equipment
downtime, ICL noted.
"Most of 2011 was characterised by a recovery in the
fertiliser market from the difficult crisis of 2008/2009," ICL
said.
ICL, a subsidiary of holding company Israel Corp,
said it would pay a dividend of $260 million for the quarter, up
from $170 million a year ago.