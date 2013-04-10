BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp appoints Jose Bello as CFO
* Greenfields Petroleum Corp announces appointment of new senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer
TEL AVIV, April 10 Israel's new finance minister, Yair Lapid, said he opposes the sale of fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals to Canada's Potash Corp .
"Lapid advised his ministry's senior officials he intends to wage a belligerent policy to preserve the natural treasures of the State of Israel and said: 'The State of Israel's natural resources are a public asset and the Israeli public should benefit from them,'" Lapid's spokeswoman said in a statement.
Lapid decided to set up a public committee to re-examine the state's rights to natural resources managed by private companies, the statement added.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA is well prepared to face a low oil prices scenario as its pre-salt fields are among the world's most productive, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.