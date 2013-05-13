TEL AVIV May 13 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
posted a six percent rise in first quarter net profit, exceeding
expectations on strong demand for fertilisers in China.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said on
Monday its net profit in the quarter rose to $305 million from
$289 million a year earlier. Revenue grew nine percent to $1.64
billion. ICL was forecast to earn $286 million on revenue of
$1.61 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Both potash and phosphate fertiliser businesses showed
strong growth, with increasing volumes compensating for lower
prices, ICL said. About half of its revenue for the quarter
derived from products manufactured outside of Israel.
Last month Canada's Potash Corp , one of the
world's largest potash producers, said it was abandoning efforts
to take over ICL because of strong opposition in Israel.
Potash Corp holds a 14 percent stake in ICL, which is
controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp.
ICL sold in the quarter 1.309 million tonnes of potash, a
nutrient that improves yields of corn, rice, palm and other
crops. This is an increase of 42 percent from the same quarter
of 2012 due primarily to strong shipments to China, ICL said.
During the first quarter, ICL signed a number of significant
supply agreements with customers in India and China. Also,
Brazil opened 2013 with strong demand for fertilisers.
"The quantity of its fertiliser imports is expected to
continue rising during the second and third quarters as the
Brazilian market prepares for the peak of its fertilising
season, which begins in September," ICL said.
The company set a dividend of $213 million or 16.7 cents a
share, up from 11.6 cents in the fourth quarter.