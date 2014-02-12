BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires additional shares of Savanna Energy Services
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
Feb 12 Israel Chemicals issued preliminary fourth-quarter financial results:
* Q4 revenue $1.42 billion versus $1.30 billion
* Q4 net profit $119.2 million versus $208.1 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.32 billion, profit view $168 million
* Q4 adjusted net profit $195 mln vs $247 mln Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement