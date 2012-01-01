JERUSALEM Jan 1 Israel's cabinet on
Sunday overwhelmingly approved a Finance Ministry plan in which
Israel Chemicals (ICL) will pay 3.04 billion shekels
($796 million) to extract salt buildup on the Dead Sea floor and
to double the royalties it pays on minerals extracted from the
area.
Ministers voted 21-2 in favour of the plan, the ministry
said in a statement.
A deal reached last week between the two sides ended months
of negotiations after the Israeli government insisted ICL fund
the clear-up, saying the group responsible for the build-up --
through the evaporation caused by mineral extraction -- should
foot the bill.
The project could cut deep into the profits of the company,
the second-largest traded in Tel Aviv and one of the world's
major potash producers. The Israeli government will foot an
additional 760 million shekels to complete the salt harvest.
ICL shares closed 0.5 percent lower at 39.30 shekels,
compared with gains of 1.1 percent on the broader Tel Aviv
bourse.
The salt harvest project will not tackle the bigger problem
of poor water management that has caused the Dead Sea, a
favourite spot for tourists who enjoy floating in its densely
salted waters, to shrink by a third in the past 50 years.
($1 = 3.82 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)