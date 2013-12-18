JERUSALEM Dec 18 Specialty minerals and
fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said it agreed
to buy Hagesud Group, a German producer of spice blends and food
ingredients for meat processing.
Following the acquisition, in which no financial details
were disclosed, Hagesud will become part of ICL's food
specialities division, the company said on Wednesday.
The transaction includes all of Hagesud's operating assets,
including its existing business, production technology and
warehouse facilities located in Hemmigen, Dortmund and
Ottensoos, Germany with about 200 employees. Hagesud, ICL said,
is well established in the premium spice and ingredient market.
"Our acquisition of Hagesud will provide our food
specialties unit with an additional platform for growth and
profitability," said Mark Volmer, chief executive of ICL
Performance Products.
"Combining our resources will provide us with a stronger
distribution network and cross-selling opportunities in a key
market in which both companies are active, as well as in new
markets," he said.
The purchase of Hagesud is aligned with ICL's strategy to
continue growing over the next decade through acquisitions and
other initiatives in the agriculture, food and engineered
materials markets.
