JERUSALEM Nov 24 Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies, reported higher quarterly net income on Thursday, boosted by a jump in profit at its chemicals unit.

Israel Corp posted third-quarter profit of $156 million compared with $106 million a year earlier.

Subsidiary Israel Chemicals (ICL), the world's sixth-largest potash producer, recorded a rise in its profit to $436 million from $243 million.

Israel Corp was also helped by an increase in profit at chipmaker TowerJazz.

But its other subsidiaries did not fare as well.

Its Oil Refineries unit, Israel's largest refiner, posted a $24.6 million loss versus a $23.1 million gain , while troubled shipping unit Zim recorded a $66 million loss, compared with a $37 million profit in the third quarter of 2010.

The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp has a stake of nearly 30 percent, widened its loss to $54 million from $32 million. Earlier this month, Israel Corp invested $55 million in the latest funding round for Better Place that totalled $200 million.

Israel Corp also has a 50-50 joint venture with Chery Automobile, China's largest independent car manufacturer. The joint venture, called Chery Quantum, intends to develop Western-standard vehicles for China's domestic market as well as for export. Chery Quantum's quarterly loss deepened to $13 million from $6 million.

Israel Corp's revenue grew to $3.08 billion from $2.54 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)