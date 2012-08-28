JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israel Corp, one of
Israel's largest holding companies, reported lower quarterly
profit that was weighed down by losses at its Oil Refineries
unit and electric car venture and a smaller profit at
its chemicals subsidiary.
Israel Corp said on Tuesday it earned second-quarter profit
of $83 million, down from $115 million a year earlier.
Oil Refineries, Israel's biggest refinery, swung to a
quarterly loss of $98.8 million due to inventory losses caused
by the sharp volatility in crude oil prices and petrochemicals
products and gas shortages.
Over the past few quarters, Israel Corp's bottom line had
mainly been hurt by losses at shipping unit Zim. Zim, which
posted a positive cash flow in the quarter, remained in the red
but its quarterly loss narrowed to $47 million from $68 million.
It cited an increase in shipping rates and the company's own
efficiency measures.
The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp
has a key stake, saw its loss widen to $48 million from $8
million.
Israel Corp is also the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL)
, the world's sixth-largest potash producer and
chipmaker TowerJazz . ICL posted lower
quarterly profit of $407 million while
TowerJazz's profit excluding one-off items rose.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)