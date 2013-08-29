JERUSALEM Aug 29 Israel Corp, one of
Israel's largest holding companies, swung to a loss in the
second quarter due to a narrower profit at its chemicals
subsidiary and wider loss at its shipping unit.
Israel Corp said on Thursday it posted a net loss of $89
million in the April-June period, compared with an $84 million
net profit a year earlier.
Shipping unit Zim, which has been hurt by tough economic
conditions, recorded a loss of $97 million, versus a $47 million
loss in the second quarter of 2012.
Israel Corp is also the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL)
, chipmaker TowerJazz and Oil Refineries
, and holds a stake in Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros.
It also held a key stake in the Better Place electric car
venture. Better Place, whose battery charging network had aimed
to boost electric car sales, closed after losing more than $800
million since 2008.
In June, Israel Corp said it was considering splitting into
two companies in a bid to attract a broader range of investors.
According to the move under consideration, Israel Corp will
continue to hold ICL and Oil Refineries, while others
would be held by a new company.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer, posted a
$316 million profit, down from $408 million a year earlier.
Oil Refineries, Israel's biggest refinery, narrowed its loss
in the second quarter, while TowerJazz widened its quarterly
loss.
Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery
Automobile Co posted a quarterly loss of $40 million,
compared with $13 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)