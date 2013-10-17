TEL AVIV Oct 17 Israel Corp is considering selling part of its 80 percent stake in OPC Rotem, Israel's largest private power plant that began operating in July, the holding company said on Thursday.

"The company is examining the sale of mature assets including the possibility of a portion of its stake in OPC Rotem," said Israel Corp, which holds the stake through its subsidiary IC Power.

French Group Veolia owns the other 20 percent of the 2 billion shekel ($565 million) power station that runs on natural gas.

According to TheMarker financial newspaper on its website, Israel Corp is seeking to sell shares in the 440 megawatt power plant to institutional investors such as insurance firms and pension funds.

IC Power has invested over $2 billion in recent years, mainly in power generating projects in Latin America.

Israel Corp has said it plans to spin off some of its assets into a new, listed company in a bid to boost the value of its core businesses and attract a broader range of investors. IC Power would be one of the assets held by the new company.

($3.54 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)