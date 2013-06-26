TEL AVIV, June 26 Israel Corp, one of
Israel's biggest holding companies, is considering splitting
into two companies in a bid to attract a broader range of
investors, including more specialists, it said on Wednesday.
If the separation is approved, shareholders of Israel Corp
will also hold shares in the new company, it said in a
statement. It estimated the separation process would be
completed within 6-12 months.
According to the move under consideration, Israel Corp will
continue to hold fertiliser and speciality chemicals maker
Israel Chemicals (ICL) and Oil Refineries,
Israel's biggest refinery. Upon completing this process, Israel
Corp will refrain from making investments in new companies.
Separating Israel Corp's holding in Oil Refineries will also
be considered in the future, in which case Israel Corp would
hold only ICL, the company said.
The companies IC Power, Qoros, shipping company Zim,
chipmaker TowerJazz and IC Green would be held by a
new company whose place of registration for trading would
either be on an international exchange and/or the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
Every shareholder in Israel Corp will receive a new share in
the separated company alongside each existing share in Israel
Corp, the company said.
Israel Corp is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
"Our goal is to increase exposure of the company's holdings
to both a broader and more focused investor base in the areas of
activity relevant to each holding," Israel Corp Chairman Amir
Elstein said.
Israel Corp chief executive Nir Gilad said that while
working to advance growth in the company's traditional holdings,
especially ICL, Israel Corp has developed in the last few years
new areas of operations, with an emphasis on the main emerging
markets. These include power activities in Latin America through
IC Power and automotive activities in China.
Carmaker Qoros is a joint venture between Israel Corp and
Chery Automobile Co.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)