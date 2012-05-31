(Adds details)
JERUSALEM May 31 Israel Discount Bank
reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday
but beat estimates as credit loss expenses were lower than
expected.
Israel's third-largest bank posted first-quarter net profit
of 247 million shekels ($64 million), down from 278 million
shekels a year earlier but above a Reuters consensus of 194
million.
Credit loss expenses, or bad debt charges, grew 10 percent
to 123 million shekels, below expectations of 189 million. Net
interest income slipped 3.1 percent to 1.098 billion shekels.
Discount said its bottom line was also influenced by a
decline of 26 percent in the bank's share in income of
affiliated companies.
Discount said its Tier 1 capital to risk assets ratio -- a
measure of financial strength -- rose to 8.2 percent from 8.1
percent at the end of 2011.
($1 = 3.88 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)