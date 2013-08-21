JERUSALEM Aug 21 Israel Discount Bank said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Reuven Spiegel will step down in March 2014, citing personal and family reasons.

Israel's third largest lender said Spiegel, 56, who has served as CEO since 2010, served notice now to give directors enough time for an orderly handover. No successor was announced.

Joseph Bachar, Discount's chairman, said he had "accepted in sadness Reuven Spiegel's decision to leave" and cited his work as having been "a central element of the group's successes."

In his three years in office during the throes of a global financial crisis, Spiegel led an efficiency drive while improving the bank's capital position in preparation for meeting stricter central bank regulations that take effect in 2015.

Discount will report second-quarter financial results next week.

