* Q3 net profit 221 mln shekels vs 202 mln forecast
* Net interest income slips, credit loss charges rise
JERUSALEM Nov 29 Israel Discount Bank
, Israel's third-largest bank, reported an 82.6 percent
jump in quarterly net profit that topped analysts' expectations,
boosted by higher credit card and other fees.
Discount on Thursday said it earned 221 million shekels ($58
million) in the third quarter, up from 121 million a year
earlier.
The bank cited a 35.9 percent jump in non-interest income to
855 million shekels, which includes credit card and other fees
as well as capital market commissions.
It was forecast to have made a quarterly profit of 202
million shekels, according to a Reuters poll.
Its bottom line gain was offset by a 0.8 percent dip in net
interest income to 1.14 billion shekels and a 3.1 percent rise
in expenses for credit losses to 233 million.
Analysts on average had forecast net interest income of 1.16
billion shekels and credit loss provisions of 170 million.
Discount's core Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk assets rose
to 8.4 percent from 8.1 percent at the end of 2011.
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)