By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, July 22
JERUSALEM, July 22 Financially-strapped Israel
Electric Corp (IEC) signed a deal on Sunday to buy as
much as $23 billion of natural gas from a U.S.-Israeli group
developing the large Tamar gas field off Israel's Mediterranean
coast.
The deal was signed after numerous delays due to regulatory
and governmental objections over the need to prevent Tamar from
becoming a monopoly and preventing other players from getting
contracts in Israel.
A group led by Texas-based Noble Energy is
developing the Tamar prospect. Noble holds 36 percent of Tamar.
Isramco Negev owns 28.75 percent, Avner Oil
Exploration and Delek Drilling hold 15.625
percent each and Dor Gas Exploration has a 4 percent stake.
Tamar, with estimated gas reserves of 9.7 trillion cubic
feet, was one of the world's largest offshore discoveries in
recent years and is expected to start producing natural gas in
mid-2013.
Under the 15-year agreement, IEC will buy a minimum of 43
billion cubic meters of gas with an option of reaching 99 BCM. A
spokesman for Delek and Avner said the price will be around
$5.04 per Million Metric British Thermal Units.
IEC, Israel's only electric utility, would buy at least 3.5
BCMs a year in the first five years and another 2.5 BCMs a year
in the next 10 years.
The spokesman said IEC will pay Tamar between $16 billion
and $23 billion over the course of the contract.
Tamar has signed deals to provide natural gas to various
Israeli power plants.
With Tamar not set to come online for almost another year,
Israel faces a severe shortage of natural gas that has boosted
IEC's costs and led to both occasional power outages and
electricity rate hikes.
IEC's costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies
in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive
sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied
40 percent of IEC's gas needs.
The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast, but the well is rapidly depleting so
production has been limited to preserve stocks until Tamar
starts producing gas.
IEC last week raised 2.9 billion shekels ($725 million) in a
bond offering to meet higher fuel costs.