JERUSALEM Aug 5 Israel's Finance Ministry said
it was considering an aid package to the country's financially
strapped electricity utility, Israel Electric Corp (IEC).
The Maariv newspaper reported on Sunday the ministry would
transfer 3 billion shekels ($750 million) - 1.5 billion a month
in August and September - to IEC to buy fuel. It
noted that the aid was not conditional on IEC completing a
restructuring programme.
The ministry said in an email to Reuters that it had
received a request from state-run IEC for help in finding a
solution for its cash flow problem in August and September but
it had not yet decided on the type and amount of aid it would
provide.
IEC, Israel's electricity monopoly, has already incurred
more than 60 billion shekels of debt. A month ago, it raised 2.9
billion shekels in a bond offering - backed by the Israeli
government - aimed at meeting higher fuel costs and avoiding
power outages.
IEC's costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies
in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive
sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied
40 percent of IEC's gas needs.
The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast, but the well is rapidly depleting so
production has been limited to preserve stocks until the large
Tamar prospect comes online in mid-2013.
($1 = 4.0 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)