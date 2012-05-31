JERUSALEM, May 31 - Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog on Thursday lowered its outlook for two of Israel Electric Corp's series of bonds to "negative" from "stable", saying the state-run electricity utility would have trouble financing its operations by itself.

Midroog maintained an "Aa3" rating.

Financially strapped and debt ridden IEC plans a bond offering of around 3 billion shekels ($773 million) in the coming weeks that will be guaranteed by the State of Israel.

It already has some 60 billion shekels in debt but IEC needs more money to meet a steep rise in its fuel costs following a halt in natural gas supplies from Egypt.

"Midroog will continue to monitor the degree of support and dependency and emphasises that an erosion of the support ... could lead to a sharply lower rating," it said. "Midroog estimates that the ties between IEC and the state is very high but not absolute." (Reporting by Steven Scheer)