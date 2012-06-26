JERUSALEM, June 26 State-run Israel Electric
Corp (IEC) plans to issue 3 billion shekels ($763 million) in
government-backed bonds to help manage a financial crisis
exacerbated by a recent shortage of natural gas, officials said
on Tuesday.
The Israel Securities Authority, the country's market
regulator, said it approved the company's prospectus to help it
deal with the loss of natural gas supplies from Egypt and pay
for more expensive fuels, like diesel and fuel oil.
It did not say when the bond offering would take place.
Israel lost 40 percent of its natural gas supplies early
last year when saboteurs began attacking a pipeline in the Sinai
peninsula. In April, Egypt ended a 20-year deal to supply gas to
Israel.
Israel's own recently-discovered natural gas reserves were
due to come online in about a year and will provide enough gas
for decades. The Mari-B well off Israel's Mediterranean coast,
where IEC has been getting most of its natural gas, is almost
depleted.
Even before the gas shortage, cash-strapped IEC was plagued
by ballooning debt and government calls to reform what it saw as
a bloated work force and poor management and decision-making
processes. IEC has 60 billion shekels debt.
Midroog, Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate, rates
IEC Aa3 with a negative outlook. Maalot, Standard & Poor's
Israeli unit, rates IEC AA-, with its bonds on CreditWatch.
Finance minister Yuval Steinitz said the government had
faith in the company and its ability to weather its cash crisis
ahead of a long-awaited reform.
IEC is responsible for nearly every aspect of
electricity in Israel, from running power plants to connecting
households to the national grid.
($1 = 3.93 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and Dan
Lalor)