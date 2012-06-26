JERUSALEM, June 26 State-run Israel Electric Corp (IEC) plans to issue 3 billion shekels ($763 million) in government-backed bonds to help manage a financial crisis exacerbated by a recent shortage of natural gas, officials said on Tuesday.

The Israel Securities Authority, the country's market regulator, said it approved the company's prospectus to help it deal with the loss of natural gas supplies from Egypt and pay for more expensive fuels, like diesel and fuel oil.

It did not say when the bond offering would take place.

Israel lost 40 percent of its natural gas supplies early last year when saboteurs began attacking a pipeline in the Sinai peninsula. In April, Egypt ended a 20-year deal to supply gas to Israel.

Israel's own recently-discovered natural gas reserves were due to come online in about a year and will provide enough gas for decades. The Mari-B well off Israel's Mediterranean coast, where IEC has been getting most of its natural gas, is almost depleted.

Even before the gas shortage, cash-strapped IEC was plagued by ballooning debt and government calls to reform what it saw as a bloated work force and poor management and decision-making processes. IEC has 60 billion shekels debt.

Midroog, Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate, rates IEC Aa3 with a negative outlook. Maalot, Standard & Poor's Israeli unit, rates IEC AA-, with its bonds on CreditWatch.

Finance minister Yuval Steinitz said the government had faith in the company and its ability to weather its cash crisis ahead of a long-awaited reform.

IEC is responsible for nearly every aspect of electricity in Israel, from running power plants to connecting households to the national grid. ($1 = 3.93 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and Dan Lalor)