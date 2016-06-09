Relatives and friends mourn as they gather around the body of Ido Ben Ari, one of four Israelis killed in a Palestinian shooting attack in Tel Aviv, during his funeral in Yavne, Israel June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON Israel's response to Wednesday's gun attack in Tel Aviv should be designed in a way that does not punish innocent Palestinians, the State Department said on Thursday after the Israeli military revoked the travel permits for 83,000 Palestinians.

"We understand the Israeli government's desire to protect its citizens ... and we strongly support that right, but we would hope that any measures it takes are designed to also take into consideration the impact on Palestinian citizens that are trying to go about their daily lives," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)