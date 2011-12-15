JERUSALEM Dec 15 Israel Land Development
Energy has signed a deal with a subsidiary of South
Korean group Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
to sell natural gas from its newly discovered
offshore reserves.
ILD Energy said on Thursday it agreed with the Daewoo
subsidiary ENR to cooperate in building a floating liquefied
natural gas facility for its Myra and Sara gas fields.
While ILD Energy was expected to begin drilling in coming
months, an independent evaluator has already estimated the two
sites hold a total 6.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
Further negotiations will be carried out once final results
are received, but the statement listed a minimum annual purchase
of 4.3 billion cubic metres (0.15 tcf) of natural gas for 15-20
years.
Daewoo has already agreed to develop a larger Israeli
off-shore gas field with an U.S.-Israeli consortium led by Noble
Energy and Delek Group.
Gas production is set to soar in Israel in coming decades
following the discovery of large natural gas fields in the
eastern Mediterranean, and the government has said floating LNG
terminals could be a key method for export.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)