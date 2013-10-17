TEL AVIV Oct 17 Holding company Israel Land Development Co completed an initial public offering for its Polish real estate subsidiary Millennium Logistic Parks (MLP) on the Warsaw exchange.

The IPO raised 84 million shekels ($24 million) through the sale of a 16.6 percent stake. Another 4.2 percent of MLP was sold for 21 million shekels in a tender, leaving the public with a 20 percent stake, Israel Land said on Thursday.

MLP will begin trading in Warsaw at the end of October. UniCredit served as lead underwriter for the IPO.

The offering will enable MLP to accelerate its development plans in Poland and create value for shareholders, Israel Land said in a statement.

Following the IPO, Israel Land's stake in MLP fell to 38.3 percent from 48.4 percent. Israel Land is the largest shareholder in MLP.

($1 = 3.54 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)