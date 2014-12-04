COPENHAGEN Danish business services firm ISS (ISS.CO) has sold its Indian cash and valuables services business to unlisted Indian company SIS Prosegur for an undisclosed amount.

The unit, ISS CVS, has 6,000 employees and in 2013 its revenue was 1.8 billion rupees ($29.1 million), ISS said in a press release on Thursday.

ISS said the sale, which does not require any additional approvals, is part of its continuing focus on core activities.

($1 = 61.9000 rupee)

