BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Danish business services firm ISS has upgraded its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth after better-than-expected second-quarter performance in its Integrated Facility Management business, its chief executive told Reuters.
The company recently won contracts with Danske Bank and DSV, CEO Jeff Gravenhorst said in a telephone interview.
The Netherlands and Brazil remain the most difficult markets for the company, which has more than 500,000 employees. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht