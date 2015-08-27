COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Danish business services firm ISS has upgraded its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth after better-than-expected second-quarter performance in its Integrated Facility Management business, its chief executive told Reuters.

The company recently won contracts with Danske Bank and DSV, CEO Jeff Gravenhorst said in a telephone interview.

The Netherlands and Brazil remain the most difficult markets for the company, which has more than 500,000 employees. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)