BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q4 2016 net result turns to loss of 4.9 mln zlotys yoy
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects company name DSB, not DSV, paragraph 2)
COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Danish business services firm ISS has upgraded its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth after better-than-expected second-quarter performance in its Integrated Facility Management business, its chief executive told Reuters.
The company recently won contracts with Danske Bank and state railway and transport company DSB, CEO Jeff Gravenhorst said in a telephone interview.
The Netherlands and Brazil remain the most difficult markets for the company, which has more than 500,000 employees. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Warren Buffett said on Monday United Airlines made a "terrible mistake" in handling the fallout of a recent incident when a man was forcibly dragged off a United flight, which drew widespread outrage and sparked Congressional hearings.