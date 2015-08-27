COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Danish business services firm ISS reported on Thursday second-quarter operating profit before other items of 1.07 billion Danish crowns ($163 million), above analysts' expectations of 1.04 billion crowns.

The company, which was listed on Copenhagen's stock exchange last year, said it now expects organic revenue growth of between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent in 2015 from an earlier guidance of 2 to 4 percent.

The company said its expectations for an operating margin of above 5.6 percent and cash conversion above 90 percent remains unchanged. ($1 = 6.5751 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)