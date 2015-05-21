(Adds share price, CEO comment, details)

COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish business services firm ISS posted a better than expected first quarter operating profit before other items, as revenue grew in most markets after newly-won contracts.

The group reported first-quarter operating profit before other items of 843 billion Danish crowns ($125.47 billion), slightly above analysts' expectations of 837 billion crowns.

Providing services such as office cleaning, security and catering, ISS has become one of the world's largest private employers with more than 520,000 workers globally.

Contract wins such as with Vattenfall in Germany in November helped boosting the quarter, Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst told Reuters.

The next quarter will be helped by contracts with UBS in the United Kingdom and Huawei in China, struck in the first three months of this year.

Revenues in the company's main market of Western Europe grew 5 percent, while in Asia they grew 23 percent. ISS maintained its outlook of organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent in 2015 with an operating margin of above 5.6 percent.

Shares in the company have risen around 26 percent since the company debuted on Copenhagen's stock exchange last March. By 0925 GMT they were 1.75 percent higher at 233 Danish crowns compared to a 0.15 percent rise in the main Copenhagen index.

($1 = 6.7189 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)