COPENHAGEN, March 13 Private equity company EQT
and funds advised by Goldman Sachs have sold their 19.3
percent stake in Danish business services firm ISS for
a total amount of 7.3 Billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion), ISS
said late on Thursday.
The shares were sold at a price of 204 Danish crowns per
share following an accelerated bookbuilding process.
The share price fell 4 percent in Thursday's ordinary trade
to 204.10 crowns per share after ISS' fourth quarter earnings
report.
EQT and Goldman Sachs listed ISS on Copenhagen's stock
exchange one year ago.
($1 = 7.0403 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)