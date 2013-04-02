BRIEF-Route1 Inc files complaint against Airwatch LLC
* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent
COPENHAGEN, April 2 Iss A/S : * Says wins support for refinancing, 3 years extension of DKK 17.1 billion
senior debt * Says refinancing of second lien facility DKK 4.4 billion oversubscribed
* Finisar Corporation appoints Helene Simonet as new director
* Facebook Inc - starting to roll out new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos users take - Blog