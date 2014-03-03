COPENHAGEN, March 3 Danish outsoursing firm Iss A/S said in a statement on Monday: * Indicative IPO price range has been set at DKK 140 to DKK 175 per share

of DKK 1 each * Indicative price range indicates an equity value for Iss, after the

issuance of new shares, of approximately DKK 27.0 to DKK 31.7 billion * Says in connection with the IPO, a partial sell-down of 1,000,000 existing

shares will be undertaken by EQT Partners and Goldman Sachs * Says offering comprises between 46 and 57 million new shares to be issued by

Iss, such as would result in gross proceeds of approximately DKK 8 billion ($1.48 billion) * Says iss' shares, including the new shares, are expected to be admitted to

trading and official listing on NASDAQ omx Copenhagen no later than 17 March