COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) -
* Danish business services firm ISS has put in an
order for U.S. computer maker IBM's Watson IoT (Internet
of Things) sensor technology, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
* Data from sensors in 25,000 buildings around the world
will help ISS to optimise its services, the global catering and
maintenance provider said.
* The new technology will replace an older system, so the
company does not expect tangible changes in expenditures, but
hopes that "over time it will bring a positive impact on our
service and with it customer satisfaction, growth and earnings,"
ISS told Reuters.
* The sensors will be embedded in doors, windows, chairs,
meeting rooms, dispensers and air conditioning systems, ISS
said.
* The technology has shown notable improvements in
efficiency in ISS' headquarters in Copenhagen and other
countries. Next step is key customer sites, ISS said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)