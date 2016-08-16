COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's ISS, a leader in the $1 trillion outsourced facility services market, on Tuesday reported a quarterly operating profit of 1.07 billion Danish crowns ($161.73 million), slightly above expectations in a Reuters poll.

"We continued to deliver solid organic growth driven by demand for bundled solutions for companies," Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst told Reuters.

With more than 500,000 employees ISS is among the world's largest private employers and in recent years has focused on selling integrated facility services (IFS) where ISS takes care of everything from a company's reception staffing to cleaning its canteen.

Revenue generated from IFS contracts with global firms such as Barclays, Hilton and Nordea increased by 15 percent and now amounts to 37 percent of its total revenue.

"The future in this area is bright because clients are asking for more simple solutions," Gravenhorst said.

ISS was earlier primarily a cleaning business where entry barriers are low for new players while IFS contracts lead to longer relationships with customers.

The Danish firm competes with companies such as Sodexo , G4S and Securitas.

"We see continued strong operational execution of the IFS opportunity and further contract announcements as key drivers for outperformance relative to the sector," brokerage firm Nordea wrote in a note to clients.

ISS has delivered organic revenue growth in all but two of the last 51 quarters despite weak economic development in many European countries.

Owned until three years ago by private equity firms, management since the company's public listing has reduced its debt and analysts sees potential for more dividend payments.

Debt in the second quarter rose, however, to 2.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 2.1 times at the end of 2015.

ISS shares, which floated at 160 Danish crowns in March 2014, were trading at 261.00 crowns on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.6158 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)